Karan Johar celebrates Shah Rukh Khan on birthday: 'An indispensable friend'

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is praising superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

As Shah Rukh turns 56 today, Johar is touching on the exceptionally kind human being that the Raees actor is.

"I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend ….," said Karan Johar in his lengthy birthday post.

He continued, "He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. Happy birthday!"

Karan and SRK have worked in a number of films together, including My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.