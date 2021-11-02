Scott Disick discloses secret of love for life after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement

Scott Disick discloses a secret of love for life after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement

Scott Disick has revealed one of the secrets of his love for life after engagement of former partner Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared his selfie with boats at Miami beach and disclosed “Boat life, one of the reasons I love life.”

Scott enjoyed a day of fun with eldest son Mason, 11 on the Miami beach, Florida.

Later, he also uploaded a clip of him driving a speed boat at speeds of 115 miles per hour.

He shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Kourtney Kardashian.



Kourtney, 42 got engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker on October 17.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Scott dated models Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin after his split with Kourtney.