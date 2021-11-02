Priyanka Chopra gets her COVID-19 booster shot, urges fans to get vaccinated

Globally famed actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has got a lot of work lined up for this year. The starlet, who is busy shooting various new projects, has been traveling all over the Europe in past few weeks.

After shooting upcoming series Citadel in Spain and having a dinner date with friends in Rome, PeeCee is back in US and the actress recently informed her fans and followers that she has taken a booster jab to stay protected from COVID-19.

The White Tiger actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a selfie after she got the booster dose. She captioned the post as, ''Booster shot: Done Get Vaccinated!!''

In the shared selfie, the Quantico star gave a closer look at her arm with a band aid on it. She could be seen wearing a green jacket that was pulled down from the shoulder of one side to give the jab.

On the work front, the Sky Is Pink actress recently wrapped up Spain shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You and a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.