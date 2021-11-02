 
Tuesday November 02, 2021
FBISE SSC Part 1 result 2021: Federal board 10th class result 2021

Students will also be able to receive their results via SMS by sending a message to 2050

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of SSC (Matric) Part 1 today (Tuesday), November 2, 2021.

According to an FBISE notification issued in this regard, the results will be available at 11:00am.

Per the notification, the results will be available on the official website of FBISE (fbise.edu.pk). Alternatively, students will also be able to receive their results via SMS by sending a message to 2050. 