Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of SSC (Matric) Part 1 today (Tuesday), November 2, 2021.

According to an FBISE notification issued in this regard, the results will be available at 11:00am.

Per the notification, the results will be available on the official website of FBISE (fbise.edu.pk). Alternatively, students will also be able to receive their results via SMS by sending a message to 2050.