ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of SSC (Matric) Part 1 today (Tuesday), November 2, 2021.
According to an FBISE notification issued in this regard, the results will be available at 11:00am.
Per the notification, the results will be available on the official website of FBISE (fbise.edu.pk). Alternatively, students will also be able to receive their results via SMS by sending a message to 2050.
The prime minister will seek the ulema’s help in convincing the banned TLP to end their protest, say sources
BAP candidate Bizenjo elected as new Balochistan chief minister uncontested with majority of votes in his favour
Information minister warns proscribed organisation that govt will take all possible measures to quell any further...
PM Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Security Committee as protests by proscribed TLP continue
Bizenjo bagged 39 votes while 33 votes were required to show a majority in the house of 65
NCOC data shows 931 patients across the country have recovered from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period