Justin Bieber, Hailey channel ‘Jungle Book’s Baloo & Bagheera For Halloween: See pics

Halloween in Hollywood unfolded in full swing and just like many other celebrities, the pop sensation, Justin Bieber and wifey, Hailey Baldwin also stunned some amazing outfits.
Most recently, the couple’s Jungle Book inspired avatar caught the attention as they stepped out in the city, dressed as movie’s characters, 'Baloo and Bagheera'.
The Stay singer wore a cute dark brown bear onesie, styling it up with layers of silver chains.
He completed his fancy-dress look with a pair of pink and white sneakers.
The 25-year-old model, on the other hand, adorned a leather trench coat and tower platform shoes.
Hailey channeled the costume of panther as she wore a black wig and a pair of cat ears.
