Kendall Jenner turns into iconic Martian Girl for Halloween, check out

Kendall Jenner turned into a space queen for this year’s Halloween.

Amidst the iconic costumes buzz, the supermodel on Sunday, October 31st, made a killer social media appearance with her perfect avatar for Halloween.

The 25-year-old socialite transformed herself into a 1996 movie character, Martian Girl which was originally played by Lisa Marie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jenner dropped stunning photographs, glimpsing into her spooky festive look.

She adorned a skintight red-patterned dress and completed her look with a high-rise blond hair wig.

Kendall’s bold eye makeup paired with red lipstick helped her channel on-point alien vibes.

Wisher her fans, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned her post, “Mars Attacks! Happy halloweeeeeen.”





Her perfect spooktacular get-up was brought together by stylist Dani Michelle and make-up artist Mary Phillips.