Kendall Jenner turns into iconic Martian Girl for Halloween, check out

Kendall Jenner turned into a space queen for this year’s Halloween.
Amidst the iconic costumes buzz, the supermodel on Sunday, October 31st, made a killer social media appearance with her perfect avatar for Halloween.
The 25-year-old socialite transformed herself into a 1996 movie character, Martian Girl which was originally played by Lisa Marie.
Taking to her Instagram account, Jenner dropped stunning photographs, glimpsing into her spooky festive look.
She adorned a skintight red-patterned dress and completed her look with a high-rise blond hair wig.
Kendall’s bold eye makeup paired with red lipstick helped her channel on-point alien vibes.
Wisher her fans, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned her post, “Mars Attacks! Happy halloweeeeeen.”
Her perfect spooktacular get-up was brought together by stylist Dani Michelle and make-up artist Mary Phillips.
Billie Eilish takes the stage at the Banc of California stadium for the live-to-film concert experience
Angelina Jolie hosted a Halloween party two years ago for her Eternals co-stars
Cardi B posts her and daughter Kulture's Halloween photos on Instagram
Bella Hadid puts on a leggy display in an oversized dyed yellow and lime green sweatshirt
Kanye's vehicles are now open for bidding at Musser Bros. Auction
He joined rapper LL Cool J at the ceremony