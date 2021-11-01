Eminem performs at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eminem made a surprise appearance as rapper LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday with a medley of his songs
Em joined him for ‘Rock The Bells’ after the rapper started his performance with ‘Rock Around The Clock’ and ‘Going Back To Cali’.
According to nme.com, J-Lo also joined the rapper onstage for ‘All I Have’, and he rounded off the set with ‘I’m Bad’ and ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’.
The website reported that LL Cool J was presented with the Musical Excellence Award by Dr Dre at the 36th annual induction ceremony.
Jay-Z was given a star-studded video montage from celebrities like his wife Beyonce and former President Barack Obama
