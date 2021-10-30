Madonna ‘refuses to acknowledge’ growing age while performing

Madonna recently reminisced over her growing age and admits she never thinks about it whenever she is getting ready to head for a performance.
The singer shared her views while speaking to V Magazine and was also quoted saying, " I don't even think about my age, to tell you the truth,” the singer admitted to her interviewer.
“I just keep going. Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, 'You gotta stop, you gotta stop.' I said, 'I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off'."
"And it was COVID that shut us down in Paris when we still had 10 days left of shows and I was going to keep going.”
Honestly, “I didn't care how much it hurt," she candidly went on to say.
At the end of the day, it all boils down to love and not age. “I don't ever think about the limitations of time and when I should be stopping."
"I only think about it when extremely ignorant people say to me, 'Don't you think you've earned the right to just sit back and enjoy all of your success and all things that you've achieved and retire?'"
