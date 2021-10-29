 
Shehnaaz Gill recalls heartfelt 'SIDNAAZ' moments in tribute song for Sidharth Shukla

'Tu Yaheen Hai' sheds light on Shehnaaz's feelings after the sudden death of Shukla

By Web Desk
October 29, 2021
Shehnaaz Gill recalls heartfelt 'SIDNAAZ' moments in tribute song for Sidharth Shukla

Indian TV star Shehnaaz Gill is paying  homage Sidharth Shukla with a  heartfelt new song.

Shehnaaz, who had been taking a break from social media for over two months, returned to Instagram yesterday with a special announcement.

Establishing that Sidharth will always be with her, the Big Boss 13 contestant told fans that she would soon be releasing a song to pay homage to Sidharth.

Tu Yaheen Hai sheds light on Shehnaaz's feelings after the sudden death of Shukla in September due to cardiac arrest.

