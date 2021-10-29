Shehnaaz Gill recalls heartfelt 'SIDNAAZ' moments in tribute song for Sidharth Shukla

Indian TV star Shehnaaz Gill is paying homage Sidharth Shukla with a heartfelt new song.
Shehnaaz, who had been taking a break from social media for over two months, returned to Instagram yesterday with a special announcement.
Establishing that Sidharth will always be with her, the Big Boss 13 contestant told fans that she would soon be releasing a song to pay homage to Sidharth.
Tu Yaheen Hai sheds light on Shehnaaz's feelings after the sudden death of Shukla in September due to cardiac arrest.
Take a look:
