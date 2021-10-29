Lily Collins claims marriage to Charlie McDowell made her ‘feel old’

Lily Collins recently sat down for a chat and addressed her newfound emotions towards husband Charlie McDowell following major life change.

The star started the conversation off by telling Nylon, "It's so nice to be able to finally say that I'm a wife, [but] sometimes it makes me feel very old.”

During the course of her interview, the actor also spilled the beans on her ‘experince driven’ Honeymoon and added, “It was very reminiscent of the rolling hills and forests in England. We're both dual citizens, so it was something that we wanted to lean into.”