Full text of report highlighting Twitter campaign against Meghan Markle and Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to receive backlash online for stepping down from their royal duties and moving to Californian.

According to a new analytics report, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were targeted in a coordinated Twitter campaign rife with "racist coded language",

The report released by Twitter analytics service Bot Sentinel on Tuesday said around 70 percent of hateful comments about the couple originated from just 83 accounts.

The report, according to People.com, analyzed 114,000 tweets related to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

