Jeremy Renner jokingly calls out Chris Hemsworth for stealing Thor’s hammer

Jeremy Renner calls out Chris Hemsworth for stealing Thor’s hammer

Jeremy Renner, just ahead of his series Hawkeye’s release, reflected upon his fun times with Marvel costar on Avengers set during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The action-packed film has had amazed fans with its animations, set production, costumes and props.

The 50-year-old star opened up about the fantasizing costumes of the movie and shared that many costars took the stuffs from the set.

However, he, on the other hand never even brought any of the props out of the set.

The Wind River actor jokingly called Chris Hemsworth a ‘dirtbag’ for stealing the Thor’s hammer.

Renner said, “I never took anything 'cause they asked us not to and my mom taught me, well... So I never took anything, right? All the Avengers took stuff, the dirtbags! They stole something. Thor's got his hammer.”

Talking about his upcoming show's costume, the Iron Man actor said, “So I finally asked after doing the TV series because I got asked to be the valet guy at my daughter's school."

"They need help when you drop off your kid at school, they need an adult ... So I said, 'Fine, if I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna do it dressed as Hawkeye.”