Kareena Kapoor shares little Jeh's passion for yoga in new snap: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor could not be more proud of her little Jeh!
Indian superstar Kareena Kapoor is giving fans a glimpse in to her eight-month-old son Jehangir's adorable yoga poses.
Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-two gushed over son channeling his inner yogi while she dubbed him "mera beta (my son)."
"Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8months Pike position #Mera Beta," Kareena captioned alongside a photo of her toddler in blue t-shirt and grey shorts.
Kareena welcomed son Jehangir with husband Saif Ali Khan in February 2021. The couple also shared 4-year-old son Taimur.
