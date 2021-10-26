US streaming platform HBO Max arrives in Europe

Paris: US streaming platform HBO Max launched Tuesday its push into Europe, offering first its service in Spain and several northern countries.



HBO Max´s arrival in Europe comes as the streaming market is becoming more crowded with its American rivals Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple already present.

However, the platform has HBO productions to attract audiences, such as upcoming spinoff of "Game of Thrones".

And as HBO is a Warner Studios unit, it will get its films earlier than other platforms -- six weeks after they hit movie theatres.

HBO is already present in many European countries, and HBO Max is an effort to reach a wider audience.

The HBO Max service was launched in Andorra, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain and Sweden on Tuesday.

It plans to launch in another 21 European countries next year.

However, it will remain absent for a while from several major markets as HBO already has content deals with major operators, such as with Sky in Britain, Italy and Germany.

It has a similar deal with the OCS platform in France.