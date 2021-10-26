Pak vs NZ match time

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. — AFP/File

After humiliating India in their first match of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will take on New Zealand today.

The Pakistani squad for the New Zealand T20 World Cup clash will likely remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated India would step on the ground today.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has hoped that the match will be played in "right spirits" and there will no acrimony or any grudges during the match.

Match Timing: 7pm (PST).

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium