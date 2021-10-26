Angelina Jolie says she holds Bollywood extremely close to her heart

The 'Salt' starlet said she has a special connection with India

Angelina Jolie spilled the beans on wehther she would like to be featured in a Bollywood movie.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Salt starlet said she believes she has a soft space for India.

“I don’t know if it’s the density of the population [or something else], but there is this [feeling of[ humanity which is very present (in India). Because of the nature of (the country), be it on the trains or in the streets, you feel right [when you are] together,” she shared.

For the unversed, the 46-year-old visited India for the first time in 2006 to shoot her film, A Mighty Heart, and indulged in some touristy activities including a ride in an auto-rickshaw.

The Oscar-winning actress added that she never felt like an outsider during her trip to India.

“I felt a part of the country. I felt the energy, the intensity and the humanity. I would like to come back again soon,” she said adding, “You learn from so many different places. I feel that I certainly made many great friends when I was in India.”

Asked if she would ever like to do a Bollywood film, Jolie said, “I don’t know how good I would be at it. But we all loved that angle (in the film). We were so excited when he (hinting at actor Kumail Nanjiani, who will be seen bringing this filmy touch to the story) was doing [his scenes]. It was this exciting part of the film and we thought it was so cool. We used to love when he used to practise. It is a great and exciting addition to the film.”

