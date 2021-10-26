Queen's gesture to Meghan Markle 'big moment' of welcome in royal family

The Queen's move to honour her granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle was hailed to be "so sweet".

The Queen was lauded after she granted the Duchess of Sussex, along with three others, the royal patronage of the National Theatre when she was a working royal.

Royal commentator Roberta Fiorito told the podcast Royally Obsessed: "The National Theatre pops up so many times, Meghan Markle was given this patronage from the Queen.

"In 2019, it was one of the first of four that the Queen gave to Meghan and the Queen had been a Patron of the Royal National Theatre for 45 years at that point.

"It was a big moment and it was also something that really aligned with Meghan's experience.

"That felt so sweet, so on par for Meghan and so sweet of the Queen to make sure that the interests she had before her royal life were honoured in that way. I thought that was really touching.