Queen can no longer walk cherished corgis due to frail health

The Queen has become so frail that she reportedly can no longer walk her beloved dogs on the Windsor Castle grounds, MailOnline reported.
According to family and friends of the Firm, the Queen’s routine dog walks acted as a "tonic" that has kept her healthy however, that task is now been handed to her staff.
The news comes after the 95-year-old monarch was admitted to the hospital for the first time in eight years.
While the Buckingham Palace issued a statement insisting that the Queen has been in "good spirits" they have not given enough clarity to the reality of the Queen’s health.
"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the statement read.
She previously canceled her Northern Ireland tour and sparked concern when she was spotted using a walking stick.
The Queen's health caused the palace to limit her royal activities
