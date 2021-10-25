Prince William, Harry’s relationship ‘can’t rely on climate crisis agenda: report

Prince William and Prince Harry will reportedly ‘not' be able to mend their rift by relying on their equal concern for the climate crisis agenda.
This conversation began once Fox News’ contributor was asked if the climate crisis incentive could prove enough in bringing Prince Harry and Prince William together.
The contributor and expert Neil Sean started off by admitting, “Not at all,” since “The main problem now for Harry and Meghan. "is how irrelevant they have become in such a short space of time and the power of the Royal Family will always eclipse the outsiders."
Mr Sean also went on to say, “Prince William as the future king always will have the attention but Harry could and should have used his privileged position to make the change that he keeps banging on about."
"Again, I don't see them connecting over that as William and Catherine have just proven with the success of the Earthshot project."
