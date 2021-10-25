Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's new bizarre logo revealed 

The latest leaked pictures from the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have revealed a new strange logo for the third installment of the sequel.
Marvel Studio is all set to release the much-anticipated superhero adventure in February 2023. While not much about the storyline is known yet; its new variant of the logo has been unveiled.
The crew of the film reportedly shared behind-the-scene pictures from set in which a rather bizarre logo, embossed behind a chair can be seen.
In a photo shared on Twitter, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' can be read, written in a regular style. What stands out and a bit odd is the 'Quantumania' written below it in a strange big, blue font.
Fans are speculating that the peculiar font is hinting at the multiverse plot of the movie.
The film, directed by Peyton Reed, unites Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily who are expected to continue their quantum realm exploration.
While, the Loki actor Jonathan Majors is playing the role of Kang the Conqueror – the main antagonist in the film.
