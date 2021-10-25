Ed Sheeran isolating after testing positive for covid-19

With the countdown to his fourth studio album release currently on the head, Ed Sheeran is forced to self-isolate due to a positive covid-19 test result.
The Shivers singer is also being made to cancel all his in-person promotional activities for the album release as a result of the diagnosis.
He announced the news on Instagram with a candid caption and photograph that explained his current predicament.
It read, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”
“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.”
Before signing off the singer sent out his apologies for missing out on the last five day stretch of promotions and added, “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”
Bella Hadid shares her never-before-seen photos
Gwen reveals that she had been battling the Covid in 2020
Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to share that he had to cancel an incoming promotion due to Covid-19
Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that was unknowingly loaded
Alec Baldwin shot a loaded prop gun that killed crew member Halyna Hutchins and injured another crew member
Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is the latest work to feature the late princess' life