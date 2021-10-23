Katheryn Winnick heartbroken over Halyna Hutchins' death

Katheryn Winnick, best known for her role in "Vikings" , was among hundreds of film and TV stars and musicians, who reacted to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins at a film set.
She said she is heart broken over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died after Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun at a film set.
Taking to Instagram, Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in "Vikings", shared a picture of the deceased with a broken heart emoji.
Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on Friday.
The US actor said he was fully cooperating with a police investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred."
