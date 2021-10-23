 
Saturday October 23, 2021
Entertainment

Katheryn Winnick heartbroken over Halyna Hutchins' death

Katheryn Winnick played the role of Lagertha in Vikings

Web Desk
October 23, 2021
 Katheryn Winnick, best known for her role in "Vikings" , was among hundreds of film and TV stars and musicians, who reacted to the tragic death of  Halyna Hutchins at a film set.

She said she is heart broken over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died after Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun at a film set.

Taking to Instagram, Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in "Vikings", shared a picture of the deceased with a broken heart emoji.

Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on Friday.

The US actor said he was fully cooperating with a police investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred." 

