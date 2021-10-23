Paul Walker's daughter Meadow walks to her wedding with Vin Diesel

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, got married surrounded by her late dad's Fast & Furious co-stars.
The blushing bride, who tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan, turned to her Instagram on October 22, to announce the big news.
The model also attached a monochrome video montage with the announcement, featuring her god father Vin Diesel preparing to walk her down the aisle.
"We’re married!!!!” she wrote alongside the video.
In another snippet, Meadow was seen hugging Jordana Brewster while the actor gently rubbed her back.
Take a look:
