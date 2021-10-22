Prince Harry, Meghan Markle didn’t ‘come to terms’ with ‘royal hierarchy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out by experts over their inability to come to terms with the hierarchy that exists within the royal family.
This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Andrew Morton and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "The one thing people have to appreciate is that inside the Royal Family it doesn't matter how popular you are, it is down to your position in the line of succession.”
He also added, "Meghan and Harry came back from Australia and the south seas as very popular figures.”
"But they were still always going to be number two and three to Prince William and then subsequently Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis."
At the end of the day, "I think this is something that Harry and Meghan couldn't come to terms with."
For example, "Princess Margaret was once second in line to the throne and when she was married to Antony Armstrong Jones she and him were the most glamorous couple on the planet.”
"But it all dissipated as Charles and Anne grew and developed and had their own publicity."
