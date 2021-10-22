The bride said, “Falling in love. Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not sure I cared"

US bride, groom tumble to ground during dance on wedding, video goes viral

Newlywed US couple tumbled to ground during their first dance on wedding, making the day memorable.



The bride, identified as Marie Blanchard got married to her husband David Bradley in a lavish ceremony recently.

Marie turned to Instagram and shared the dance video that has a hilarious climax.

In the video, the couple can be seen taking to the floor for their first dance in front of the guests. When the bride attempted to strike the final pose bending backwards, they tumbled to the ground.

She posted the video with caption “Falling in love. Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not sure I cared. Can’t really blame him with all 5’9 of muscle + Galia Lahav weight.”

The bride continued “I just know that I had the time of my life, could not stop laughing and poor David was/still is mortified.”



