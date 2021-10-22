Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Anek' will hit theatres next year



Bollywood’s versatile star Ayusshmann Khurrana has finally announced the release date of his highly-anticipated film, Anek on social media.

The upcoming socio-political thriller is all set to hit the theatres next year on March 31. The Andhadhun actor, who is currently enjoys holidays with wife Tahira Kashyap in Maldives, took to his social media handle on Friday and announced the news.





Sharing a still from his upcoming venture, the Badhaai Ho star penned down a note, saying, “Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022."

Anek is helmed by director Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film was earlier supposed to release on September 17, 2021. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release was postponed.

Anek is the actor's second film with Anubhav. Earlier, he worked with the director in the 2019 critically acclaimed film Article 15.