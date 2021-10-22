Halsey gets candid on new life as mom

Halsey has opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a mom.
Speaking to Billboard, the I am Not a Woman, I’m a God hit-maker reflected on their career since welcoming her son Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin.
They candidly shared that being a mom has made being a musician so much more boring.
"I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring," says Halsey of their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him," they add.
"He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."
