 
close
Friday October 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Halsey gets candid on new life as mom

Halsey sheds light on how becoming a mother has changed her life

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 22, 2021
Halsey gets candid on new life as mom

Halsey has opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a mom.

Speaking to Billboard, the I am Not a Woman, I’m a God hit-maker reflected on their career since welcoming her son Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

They candidly shared that being a mom has made being a musician so much more boring.

"I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring," says Halsey of their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him," they add.

"He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."

More From Entertainment