Travis Barker ‘just adores’ Kourtney Kardashian: ‘She’s his princess’

Insiders recently stepped forward with news regarding the bond between Travis Barker and his lady love Kourtney Kardashian.
This news has been brought to light by insiders that are close to People magazine.
According to their findings, the bond between the duo was so strong from the get-go that "The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when."
The insider also spilled the beans and added, "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."
