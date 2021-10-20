'Riverdale' Season 6 Trailer unveils the arrival of Sabrina Spellman

The recently launched trailer of 'Riverdale' Season 6 has revealed the arrival of Sabrina Spellman

The trailer of Riverdale Season 6 is out, revealing the arrival of Sabrina Spellman, the witch character of the Archie Comics, in the series.

The teaser has also hinted at a possible pregnancy plotline for Archie and Betty Cooper.



The series director, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, shared that Kiernan Shipka would play Spellman character in the upcoming 5-episode feature.

While it was initially just speculation on the part of fans, the release of the official trailer has confirmed the news. The teaser includes Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a witch who encounters Cheryl Blossom.

The witch was made part of the Blossom family in a spin-off series of the same show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

After airing on Netflix for four seasons, the Spellman plotline has been brought to the forefront of the show.

Fans are excited to find out how the witch will find her way back to the story since the character had died at the end of the spin-off.

The fantasy-packed drama is slated to launch on November 16, 2021.