Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan faces rejection in second bail plea

Aryan Khan has now spent 18 days in jail after being arrested for being in possession of drugs

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan continues to remain in jail after facing a second bail plea rejection by a special NDPS court, News 18 reported.

In addition to the 23-year-old, two others' bail plea who were accused with the actor namely, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have also been rejected.

It has been 18 days that the actor has spent in jail and it appears that the investigation is far from over.

The actor, who along with multiple others, was arrested after found to be in possession of drugs at a cruise, and it was later revealed that the he has been a consumer of drugs for the past four years.

According to bureau officials, "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone.

Earlier it was reported that a Mumbai court had refused to grant the 23-year-old bail, after which it was reported that Shah Rukh was "feeling helpless and broken" for not being able to help his son.

"[Shah Rukh Khan is] suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father," the source told Bollywoodlife.com.