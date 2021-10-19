Adele to wow fans with extraordinary concert performance in celebration of new album

Adele One Night Only concert will air in the US on 14 November

Adele is all set to celebrate the release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special.



The extraordinary concert performance will offer fans the chance to hear the star's first new material in six years as well as some of Adele's chart-topping hits and several never-before-heard songs.



The British singer will front a CBS prime-time show titled Adele One Night Only, which will air in the US on 14 November. In addition, the programme will include an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Previously, Adele revealed that she has no plans to go on tour with 30 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.