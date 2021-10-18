‘Squid Game’ director reveals the reason behind player 456’s red hair: ‘Why Seong Gi-hun?’

Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently showed off the real reason Seong Gi-hun, player 456 got red hair at the end of the series.



During his interview with Zapzee he was quoted saying, “I imagined being him and thought to myself, ‘What is the colour that you would never choose to dye your hair?’"

"Then I came to the conclusion that Gi-hun would never dye his hair red. It would be the craziest thing for him to do.”

He also went on to admit that the flaming red hair “really showed” Gi-Hun’s “inner anger” and rage towards the organizers of the event.