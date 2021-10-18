Anushka Sharma posted the picture with caption “My whole heart in one frame”

Anushka Sharma shares latest photo of daughter Vamika

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Monday mesmerised her millions of fans with the latest photo of her daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli.



The Sultan actor turned to Instagram and shared the photo with a heartfelt caption.

She posted the picture with caption “My whole heart in one frame” followed by a heart emoji.

In the picture, Vamika can be seen seated in a ball pit while Virat playing with her.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Vamika and Virat.

Commenting on the post, Ranveer Singh said “Hayyyye” along with numerous heart-eyed emojis.

Anushka recently returned to Dubai and she is currently in mandatory quarantine.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share pictures of Virat with caption “Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life. #OhWell, you get the point!”.



