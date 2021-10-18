Vicky Kaushal has reveled that he get engaged soon while reacting on his Roka rumors in a recent interview

Vicky Kaushal reveals he will 'get engaged soon' while addressing Roka rumors

Vicky Kaushal is in the spotlight nowadays and the credit goes not only to his newly launched film, Sardar Udham, but also the Roka rumors surfacing on the internet.

Recently, there has been hearsay circulating that the Raazi actor and Bollywood queen, Katrina Kaif, will soon have a Roka ceremony-- a pre-wedding festivity, celebrated in the Indian culture-- which left the fans stunned.

However, the star has opened up regarding the rumors in his recent interview with E Times, stating that, “The news was circulated by your friends (paparazzi).”

Although the news was termed as just a rumor, the 33-year-old actor revealed that he will share the big news soon.

While, teasing his fans with the upcoming news of engagement, he said, “I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

The couple has been going out for some time now and fans are guessing that it will be none other but the Bang Bang actor who will exchange rings with Kaushal.