‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic searches for top Pakistani NGOs

Turkish superstar Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, is looking for the list of top non-governmental organizations in Pakistan.



Esra took to Instagram and shared the photo of her laptop, wherein she can be seen searching the leading NGOs in Pakistan.

However, the Turkish actress did not mention the reason behind her hunt for the Pakistani NGOs.

Esra has won the hearts of Pakistani fans with her stellar performance as Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Earlier this year, Esra also joined Peshawar Zalmi as its brand ambassador.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently seen in another drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş.

The Kanunsuz Topraklar premiered on September 29.