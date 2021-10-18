Priyanka Chopra goes scuba diving in Spain, calls it a ‘magical experience’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is enjoying her weekends the best way possible in Spain. The actress, who is currently shooting her upcoming spy series Citadel, chose the most exciting and fun way to kill the work stress by scuba diving into the Mediterranean Sea.

PeeCee, along with her mom Dr Madhu Chopra, Citadel crew and her brother-in-law Franklin Nathaniel Jonas, enjoyed her Sunday in the ocean. The White Tiger actress took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her Sunday plans with her fans and followers.





While sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote a lengthy caption that reads, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. "She added: I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!.”

She also posted a few more pictures and videos of her scuba-diving experience on her Instagram stories. In the hared pictures, the Sky Is Pink actress is seen in scuba diving gear, swimming in between the fishes and enjoying her ‘much needed’ time under water.

On the professional front, as mentioned earlier, the Bajirao Mastani actress is currently busy shooting for Citadel, directed by Russo brothers. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. Coming to Bollywood, Priyanka will feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.