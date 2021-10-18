Juliette Lewis exposes Hollywood’s back-breaking expectations

'Show up for the backbone of our industry. [It’s] about time it’s overtime,' said Juliette Lewis

Hollywood star Juliet Lewis is coming forth to lift the veil off the murkier side of Hollywood amidst the strike that was called off after a last-minute deal.

Lewis spoke up on behalf of Hollywood crew who were threatening to go on strike, in an extensive Instagram post.

“I STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE BACKBONE OF THIS INDUSTRY MY CREWS FOR THE PAST 30+ YEARS AND MORE TO COME,” she captioned her Instagram post.

“Every actor needs to speak up and show up for your crew,” she added.

“I personally was conditioned in TV/film business since a teenager to never take a sick day off, or it would cost tens of thousands of dollars. And you’d be labeled ‘problematic,’ so much so I’ve worked through a flu I’ve worked through migraines,” she wrote in the note shared on her Instagram.

“I’ve worked through walking pneumonia on ‘Natural Born Killers’ for two weeks where I thought I might die…” she shared.



“Apparently that was always better than speaking up and having them simply shift their schedule around to accommodate a person’s health. Because it just didn’t happen,” she went on to say.

“I am an actor so when I think of the crew who shows up hours before actors do and leaves hours after actors do and are asked to work miracles daily that’s a whole other story that goes beyond a solider like work ethic and that’s why all you have to do is read some of the stories,” she said.

“Even though I love how hard we work to bring people entertainment and I love being challenged on how to pull the impossible for over 30 years I have wanted better care for myself and the miraculous crews I’ve seen thanklessly perform daily miracles weekly miracles without the protections that I had,” she added.

“I implore every actor to speak up on behalf of your crew and ask that execs & producers properly support the health/care/pay and prevent the necessity for a strike,” she went on to say.

“Show up for the backbone of our industry. [It’s] about time it’s overtime!!!” she added.