Pooja Bedi diagnosed with coronavirus

Bollywood star and TV host Pooja Bedi and her fiancé have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and taking the required precautions, the actress confirmed on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a video wherein she also confirmed that her house help has also been diagnosed with Covid-19.

She posted the video and wrote “COVID POSITIVE!!!!”

“I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing”, Pooja said and added “You do what's right for you. Each to their own.”

She further said “Caution. not panic.”

In the video, Pooja says “Hello everyone! I have been wondering why I have not got the coronavirus till now. It is so infectious and everyone, at some point is going to get it. Seems that I have now caught it. I have tested positive.”



The actress also assured her fans that she was taking all the required precautions.