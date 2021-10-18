Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged!

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her engagement to her beau Travis Barker with photos

American rapper Travis Barker has officially popped the question in front of Kourtney Kardashian and she said yes!

In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old reality TV star confirmed her engagement to her beau with photos from just moments after Barker went down on one knee.

"forever @travisbarker," she wrote alongside the photos.

According to a source cited by E! News, the proposal happened at sunset with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson also present for the special moment.



"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there. Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel,” said the insider.