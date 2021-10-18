Amelia Hamlin all smiles as she strolls through West Hollywood in sizzling outfit

Amelia Hamlin leaves onlookers in awe with her warm walk in West Hollywood

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin rocked a sporty look while heading to a workout session in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin left onlookers in awe with her warm walk on the street of her hometown.



She was all smiles as she showed off her toned frame in a grey halter top which exposed her toned midriff.

She also rocked dark sunglasses as she walked down the street to her workout session.

Hamlin, who came under spotlight with her her and ex-beau Scott Disick's whirlpool romance, completed her look with matching grey leggings, white socks and green slides, while carrying a beverage, her phone and a black purse.



Amelia Hamlin made headlines last month for her sudden and surprising breakup with Scott Disick.