



Sara Bharwana touches upon her ‘witty’ side in birthday tribute

Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana celebrated her birthday and penned a note for herself on social media.



Sara Bharwana took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture with her husband Atif Aslam.

In the picture the couple were spotted twinning in black and captioned it, “You are undoubtedly the most funniest, cutest, hardworking, smartest, wittiest, beautiful person I have ever known. The other person in the picture is my husband. Marrying me was the best decision of your life - I love you! Oh, wait, happy birthday to me!”





For those unversed, the couple have been married for 8 years now and share a son.

Atif often praises his wife publicly with loving words for her.