Katrina Kaif stuns in latest beach photos

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif left her millions of fans gushing after she shared her stunning beach photos.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Tiger 3 actor posted the dazzling pictures as she continued to promote her upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Katrina shared the snaps and revealed she loves Sunday.

With shining sun emoji, she said “Love Sunday, #sooryavanshi”.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor looked gorgeous in all-white bodycon outfit.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Bollywood star and Katrina’s best friend Anushka Sharma was the first to drop sweet comment.

Gushing over Katrina, Anushka dropped a fire emoticon in the comment section.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in film Sooryavanshi, releasing on November 5 (Diwali).