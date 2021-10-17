Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh pouts for paparazzi: See Photos

Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin, Jehangir Ali Khan, is exuding his adorable pout for the paparazzi.
In recent photos snapped by the paparazzi, Jeh was spotted with his nanny and a number of bodyguards as the group walked outside the apartments.
At one instance, Jeh also looked at the photographers and flashed a smile before showing off his pout for the cameras.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed second son Jeh in February 2021. The couple is already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.
Kriti Sanon does not want to do same kind of roles repeatedly
Ghana Ali said, “No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes one little kick to make everything feel alright"
Taapsee Pannu says 'keep the love coming' as she thanks fans for the overwhelming response to 'Rashmi Rocket'
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's legal team has also warned for legal action against Sherlyn Chopra over alleged...
Katrina Kaif shared the post with caption “Watch now”
Esra Bilgic celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, October 14