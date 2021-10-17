Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed second son Jeh in February 2021

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh pouts for paparazzi: See Photos

Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin, Jehangir Ali Khan, is exuding his adorable pout for the paparazzi.

In recent photos snapped by the paparazzi, Jeh was spotted with his nanny and a number of bodyguards as the group walked outside the apartments.

At one instance, Jeh also looked at the photographers and flashed a smile before showing off his pout for the cameras.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed second son Jeh in February 2021. The couple is already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.

