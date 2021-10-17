Ranveer Singh wishes to have a daughter 'just like' Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is one step ahead of Deepika Padukone, when it comes to shortlisting names of their future children.
The actor, who has made his TV debut with game show The Big Picture, shared that he is hoping to have kids with wife Deepika Padukone in the next 2-3 years.
“Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na, main kehta hoon ek aisi baby de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae. Mai shortlist bana raha hu names ke (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next 2-3 years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I tell her to give me one baby like her and my life will be set. I am shortlisting names)," said Ranveer Singh in a promotional video ahead of the show.
The first episode of The Big Picture premiered on Saturday, October 16. Ranveer revealed that Deepika had also sent him flowers and a handwritten note to wish him luck ahead of the show.
Kriti Sanon does not want to do same kind of roles repeatedly
Ghana Ali said, “No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes one little kick to make everything feel alright"
Taapsee Pannu says 'keep the love coming' as she thanks fans for the overwhelming response to 'Rashmi Rocket'
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's legal team has also warned for legal action against Sherlyn Chopra over alleged...
Katrina Kaif shared the post with caption “Watch now”
Esra Bilgic celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, October 14