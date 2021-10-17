Madhuri said in the caption “22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial #22YearsOfTogetherness”

Madhuri Dixit shares a special video to wish husband Dr Shriram Nene on 22nd wedding anniversary

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit shared a special video to wish her husband Dr Shriram Nene on their 22nd wedding anniversary.



Taking to Instagram, the Devdas actor shared a special montage video, based on throwback photos with the hubby and their children, and wished him on the special day.

Posting the video, Madhuri said in the caption “22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial #22YearsOfTogetherness” followed by a heart emoji.

The song Arre Re Arre from her 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai plays in the background of the video.



Dr Shriram Nene also turned to Instagram and posted a montage video with a heartfelt caption.

He said, “Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together.”

“Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead,” he concluded.



They tied the knot on 17th October 1999 and have two children Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.