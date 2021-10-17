Ghana Ali flaunts her baby bump, asks trolls not to post ‘nasty’ comments

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali, who recently announced she is pregnant with her first child, flaunted her baby bump in her latest photos and asked trolls not to post ‘nasty’ comments.
Sharing her stunning photos on Instagram, the Sangdil actor said, “No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes one little kick to make everything feel alright. It fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty. Alhumdulillah!!”
Responding to the social media trolls, Ghana said, “To all those who does have issues with me putting my hand on my stomach! Please swipe up do not waste your energy on something which is not ur business!”
She continued, “It’s my picture and that’s my pose please don’t bother yourself with posting nasty comments because they won’t matter.”
Last month, Ghana announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Umair Gulzar.
They got married in May 2021.
