Katrina Kaif urges fans to watch Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Sardar Udham’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has urged her millions of fans to watch her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s film Sardar Udham.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of Sardar Udham to heap praises on Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal essays the titular role in the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Sharing the poster in her Insta Story, Katrina said, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling.”

She further said, “@vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking” followed by a broken heart, hands joined in prayer and a star emoji.

Katrina shared the post with caption “Watch now.”

Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating since 2019, however, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, Katrina along with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, attended a special screening of Sardar Udham, hosted by Vicky recently.