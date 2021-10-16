Esra Bilgic celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, October 14

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic reveals her favourite Bollywood actress and song

Turkish superstar Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, seems a die-hard fan of Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.

Esra took to Twitter and shared the title song of film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and heaped praises on Sonam Kapoor.

She also admired Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal for her melodious voice.

Posting the video, Esra aka Halime Sultan tweeted in Turkish which reads: “Silky voice and Sonam Kapoor's immaculate talent. A visual feast. 'PREM RATAN DHAN PAYO' Title Song (Full VIDEO) | Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Meanwhile, Esra celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, October 14 and received love from fans and friends.