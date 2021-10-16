Sara Bharwana dubs for Atif Aslam: 'Marrying me was the best decision of your life'

Singer Atif Aslam's wife, Sara Bharwana has penned a special birthday wish for herself on behalf of her husband.
Bharwana took over husband's Instagram on Friday to heap praises on herself for the occasion.
"You are undoubtedly the most funniest, cutest , hardworking , smartest , wittiest , beautiful person I have ever known," began Sara in the hilarious post.
She quipped, "The other person in this picture is my Husband Marrying me was the best decision of your life - I love you Oh wait ... happy birthday to me," adding partying face emojis.
Sara's post invited birthday wishes from Atif's fans in only a few hours.
Atif Aslam got married to Sara in March 2013. The lovebirds are parents to two sons.
