Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan to star in love-tale track by 'Soch'

Actors Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan are collaborating for a romantic new song.
The track, which is sung by none other than Soch the Band, is all set to hit fans' YouTube screens next week.
While the song promises a heart-felt love story for the audiences, it is also a first-time collaboration between Ashraf and Khan.
"Save the date - 21.10.201 as #TeraDeewana by #Soch starring #ImranAshraf and #SadiaKhan rolls out to warm your hearts. An exclusive presentation by #BilalSaeed and #OneTwoRecords — TEASER COMING SOON," captioned the official page of the band alongside snippets from the song.
Take a look:
